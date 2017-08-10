DHHS argues federal report findings are incomplete, outdated

DHHS insignia

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said a report criticizing its care of people with autism and intellectual disabilities does not offer a full picture.

The OIG audit by the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services was made public early Thursday morning. Medical records and critical incident reports from the 30-month period reviewed by HHS indicate Maine did not comply with requirements for reporting and monitoring critical incidents such as deaths, injuries and abuse.

A statement from Maine DHHS said the department was in the midst of a major transitional period when the information was gathered between January 2013 and June 2015. Within the larger framework of DHHS, the Office of Elder Services and the Office of Cognitive and Physical Disability Services were merged into the Office of Aging and Disability.

The DHHS statement said, "The Department recognizes that issues identified by OIG did exist during this transitional phase, many of which were discovered prior to the time of this audit and have been addressed by the Department."

DHHS also argued that the report failed to acknowledge the full scope and complexity of care, dwelling only on certain isolated aspects. "Because the OIG narrowly focused on a subset of data," DHHS said, "the conclusions drawn in the report are, in many ways, incomplete."

