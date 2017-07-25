Developer eyeing $40 million development plan on Saco Island

SACO, Maine (AP) — A Maine developer is moving forward with plans to add a $40 million development to Saco Island.

Bernie Saulnier, who lives in Saco, says he sees an opportunity to add a unique destination for the neighborhoods straddling the Saco River. The Portland Press Herald reports the proposed project includes plans for apartments, a boutique hotel and a public riverfront path.

City officials say the proposal is ambitious and has potential, but urged Saulnier to seek community input before submitting formal plans.

Much of the community reaction has been positive, but there are concerns about added traffic congestion on the island.

Saulnier's team anticipates submitting formal plans to start the approval and permitting process by September, with a goal of starting construction in the spring of 2018.

