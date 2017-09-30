Detectives investigate shooting death in Saco

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Police are investigating a shooting death in Saco. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says Maine State Police Detectives are on the scene of a shooting death at 26 Nye St in Saco. He says the investigation is ongoing.

Neighbors close to the home involved tell NEWS CENTER the police started showing up around 3am Saturday morning. We will have more information when it becomes available.

