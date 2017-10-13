Detective testifies at Sanborn conviction review hearing

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An investigator who took statements from witnesses in the Jessica Briggs' murder case spent Friday morning on the stand in Cumberland County District Court.

Anthony Sanborn is fighting to keep his freedom following his release from prison on bail in April. He was convicted in 1992 for the murder of Briggs.

Under questioning from Sanborn 's attorney, that investigator, Danny Young denied ever assaulting any of the witnesses but admitted yelling at one of them during questioning.

He also questioned Glen Brown, who says he saw Sanborn the day after Briggs' body was found in May 1989. Brown told the detective that Sanborn told him he only argued with Briggs and denied any involvement in her murder.

The hearing was expected to take another week or so and involve dozens of witnesses.

