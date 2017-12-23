Despite weather, shoppers continue to purchase last minute Christmas gifts

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Weather may have been bad today, but that didn't stop shoppers from going out to look for those last minute Christmas gifts.

The Freeport Village Station had it's own share of people who wanted to make sure they didn't miss out on those last few gifts for their loved ones. Although it wasn't as packed as it normally is throughout the year, the ones that did come out were excited all the more for the lack of lines in each store.

"Yeah you get all of your last minute Christmas shopping done. You get all of the sales people to yourself so it's just perfect." Shoppers Michael and his son, Michael Jr. said.

People could be seen carrying plenty of bags and made sure they were bundled up to keep warm from the cold. Public works crew was also out today, shoveling and salting the roads to make sure people didn't slip and fall on their way to their destinations.

