Despite opposition, project expands New England natural-gas pipeline capacity

PRESS HERALD and TUX TURKEL , WCSH 12:52 PM. EST December 26, 2016

Clean-energy and community activists have been able to stall or kill most new natural gas pipeline proposals in New England, but one expansion project has made it.  

The Algonquin Incremental Market project went into service last month. It increased the region’s pipeline capacity for the first time since 2010, and represents the largest venture since 2007, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The $972 million project expanded the major pipeline carrying gas from the Appalachian shale deposits into the region by upgrading compressor stations and increasing pipe size in some places.

PRESS HERALD


