Deputies chase suspected car thief on foot in Poland

POLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A chase was underway Thursday night after a suspected car thief took off when he was spotted by deputies.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's office, the owner of the vehicle in Cumberland County reported it as stolen Thursday evening.

Deputies later spotted the car in Oxford County, when the suspect took off.

The sheriff's office said the suspect then ditched the car in Poland and ran off into the woods, leading deputies on a foot chase.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was still at large.

This story is developing.

