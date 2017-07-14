Democrats punish legislator who threatened Trump

Rep. Scott Hamann serves in the Maine House of Representatives for District 32 including parts of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine legislator who made threatening comments toward Pres. Donald Trump has lost his committee assignments.

The Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, Sara Gideon, released a statement on Friday explaining her decision to kick Rep. Scott Hamann off two committees.

"Rep. Hamann's statements this week were inexcusable and unacceptable," Gideon said. "I hope this consequence sends a clear signal to all members of the House of Representatives that they are expected to conduct themselves with respect at all times and in all media."

Gideon used her authority to replace Hamann on the Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation with Rep. Aaron Frey of Bangor. On the Joint Standing Committee on Health and Human Services, Gideon selected to Rep. Joyce McCreight of Harpswell to fill Hamann's seat.

Hamann is a Democrat representing parts of South Portland and Cape Elizabeth. He admits using crude language in a Facebook exchange about Pres. Trump including his assertion that "Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of [him]."

Hamann apologized for his language after the Maine Republican Party released an excerpt to the media. Republican leaders called on Speaker Gideon and other leading Democrats to denounce Hamann's comments and hold him accountable.

