Delicious choices abound at Strawberry Festival

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Shortcake, pie or fondue? Why choose one when you could have them all at the Annual Cape Elizabeth Strawberry Festival.

The Cape Farm Alliance holds the event each year on the fourth weekend of June. This year it falls on June 23-24.

Festivities begin Friday night Shady Oak Farm with a lobster bake and pig roast. The action moves to Maxwell's Farm on Saturday. Visitors can pick their own strawberries, wander the many rows of vendor booths, enjoy musical performances and watch agricultural demonstrations.

NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin visited Maxwell's Farm on Friday morning to check on the strawberry crop. Growers told him the season is running a bit later than usual. But given a bit more time to develop, the crop looks healthy and plentiful.

The goodwill created by the weekend of fun is designed to make customers more inclined to seek out locally-grown farm products all year round.

