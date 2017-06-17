Delayed orders continue to frustrate L.L. Bean customers

(Photo: Whitney Hayward/Portland Press Herald)

FREEPORT, Maine (Press Herald) - Some customers of L.L. Bean Inc. continue to experience shipping delays and other frustrations nearly two months after the company first reported problems related to a systems upgrade.

The Freeport-based retailer said most of its online and catalog orders are shipping on time, but acknowledged a recently implemented systems overhaul continues to cause delays for some. Company representatives said they are “working very hard to resolve these issues.”

