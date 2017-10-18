Defense explores another possible suspect in Sanborn hearing

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Testimony in the Anthony Sanborn hearing focused on another possible suspect in the murder of Jessica Briggs.

Sanborn was convicted of murdering Briggs in 1992, but was released on bail in April after a state’s key witness, Hope Cady, recanted her testimony.

On the witness stand this morning retired Portland Detective James Daniels was asked about questioning a man named Karl Gee about the Briggs’ murder. Gee told Daniels he spoke with a man named David who told him he witnessed a man named Butch kill Briggs.

According to Daniels report, this is what David told Gee.

"I asked him how he knew, he said because I watched him do it. Then he said, what happened next? Dave said that Butch cut her throat and beat her in the head with something. He said he couldn't see it that well, then he said after he beat her head in, and he threw her in the water", said Daniels reading from his report.

The report was turned over to Sanborn’s defense team before his trial, but Sanborn’s attorney says investigators never turned over the identities of David and Butch, even though they learned who they were.

Sanborn attorney Amy Fairfield asked Daniels "Do you remember seeing a typed report about anyone named David Collins?”

Daniels responded “Not sure, I don't believe so, I don't know.”

The defense is trying to show investigators focused solely on Sanborn early on for the Briggs murder. Attorneys for the state have not yet had an opportunity to question Daniels. They may get that opportunity this afternoon.

© 2017 WCSH-TV