Dedham teen returns to the football field after a doctor told him he might not play again

DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- Two years ago, Tyler Hafford was told by his doctor that he had a 2% chance to play football again but that didn't stop him.

Now Hafford will be playing in this weekend's High School all-star football game as part of the Maine Shine Lobster Bowl Classic. He and many other high school football players from around the state took part in this week's training camp for the big game on Saturday.

"Football is where it all started for me. That's where I met my friends from the rest of my life. That's why I will learn to work hard and how to get through diversity." say Hafford "And that's the single driving point that got me out of that dark spot in my life"

Hafford was involved in a car accident back during his sophomore year of high school and was not sure he was going to ever play football again. "when I met with my concussion specialist he told me he didn't know if he could tell me if my athletic ability like jump or run would come back. He gave me a 2% chance of playing football again"

He credits his family, friends and his passion for the game with getting him through this tough time in his life.

Proceeds of Saturday's game will raise money for the Shrine Hospital. "just be able to help foundation like that it just means the world because I personally know how it feels to be fighting something by yourself." Say Hafford

Tyler Hafford will be wearing the number 23 for the East Team. The game is this Saturday at 4 PM -- at Thornton Academy Hill Stadium

