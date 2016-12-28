Death threat texted to Falmouth woman

A man types a text message on a phone.

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) –

A new scam in Falmouth is getting attention from police.

It involves a threat on someone's life.

If the scam victim doesn't pay up, they're told they’ll be killed.

A woman who was a victim of that scam contacted police and now they're telling Mainers to watch out.

This is the first time police in Falmouth have seen a scammer making this kind of threat.

The woman in this situation told police what happened on Tuesday.

She got a text message from someone she didn't know saying they'd kill her if she didn't send an e-mail to an e-mail address in the text.

Investigators e-mailed the address pretending to be a scam victim.

The reply said to wire $5000 to a person in Istanbul, Turkey

The scammer said the money would be used to help refugees.

Falmouth Police are confident no one is in danger, but they want the public to stay alert.

“I'm very confident,” said Kilbride. “This is the same language the other scams are using, just a little different formula that's more direct and more threatening. They're trying different things that work.”

Falmouth police don't think this scam was isolated to this one woman.

They say if you get a text like the one she did, to call your local police department.

.

Copyright 2016 WCSH