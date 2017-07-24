Death sentence for dog up for review

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Dakota the Dog will try to escape death yet again as her defenders fight back in court against an order to euthanize her.

Dakota is a four-year-old female husky. She was condemned to death for attacking two dogs in less than a year, killing on of them. A request for clemency reached Gov. Paul LePage, and he responded by issuing a pardon. A series of court hearings have attempted to clarify the legality of that pardon, the latest of which is scheduled for Monday in Augusta.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A RELATED STORY BY NEWS CENTER

The Kennebec County District Attorney said the Governor does not have the authority to pardon Dakota because the dog was not convicted of a crime. LePage said his power of clemency is broad enough to apply in this case, and defending that power is both his duty and obligation.

If the euthanization order is lifted, Dakota will spend the rest of her life at an animal shelter in New Hampshire.

© 2017 WCSH-TV