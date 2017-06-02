Deal to sell Scarborough Downs dissolves

Harness racing at Scarborough Downs

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A deal to purchase Scarborough Downs and surrounding land is off.

The track and land were under contract to be purchased by Massachusetts developer Thom Powers.

A spokesman for Scarborough Downs said that the deadline to reach a final agreement has expired.

The property had been for sale for years, but this was the first time that a contract to purchase it had been agreed upon. The property had been listed for $7.5 million.

Mike Sweeney of Scarborough Downs told NEWS CENTER the door is still open to Powers and his company for negotiations, but as of right now the deal that had been reached is off.

