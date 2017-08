File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

BOWDOIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Department says they responded to the two-car crash on Store and West Roads in Bowdoin just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, which left one person dead.

The road is partially closed to traffic as they reconstruct the crash and investigate.

© 2017 WCSH-TV