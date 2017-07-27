Dayton driver seriously injured in crash with tractor trailer

(Photo: Maine State Police)

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Dayton was seriously injured Thursday morning when he drove his car through a stop sign and struck the broadside of a tractor trailer, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117 and Route 4A, also known as Cape and Bars Mills roads, respectively.

Troopers told Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland 34-year-old Seth Tarbox ran the stop sign in his 2009 Scion XB traveling eastbound on Route 4A and crashed into the driver side of the tractor trailer unit's trailer, just in front of the trailer tires.

Tarbox suffered visible injuries to his face and head, troopers said, and was in critical condition at Maine Medical Center as of Thursday afternoon.

The tractor trailer driver, 59-year-old Edwin Garlaza of Union City, New Jersey, was traveling northbound on Route 117, unloaded, headed for a Poland Springs plant. He was not hurt in the crash.

Troopers told McCausland they determined Garlaza was driving 2 mph below the 35 mph speed limit. He was summonsed for a misdemeanor of falsifying his log book and put out of service for 10 hours.

