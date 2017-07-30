Days away from 70th annual Maine Lobster Festival: What you should know

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Volunteers are hard at work finishing up final preparations ahead of the start of the 2017 Maine Lobster Festival this Wednesday, August 2nd, in Rockland.

This year is a milestone for the all-volunteer run festival organization as they welcome thousands of people from Maine and "away" to the 70th anniversary festival event. This year will feature all the annual favorites from the coronation of the Maine Sea Goddess, to the the lobster trap races, and of course more delicious Maine lobster than you can even picture.

The Maine Lobster Festival kicks off Wednesday at noon and runs through Sunday.

© 2017 WCSH-TV