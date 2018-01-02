Day in the Life: Children's author, illustrator

OGUNQUIT, Maine (NEWS CENTER MAINE) -- Even though most holiday decorations have been taken down and stored away for next year, there’s someone other than Santa who still has Christmas on the mind.



On the heels of the release of his latest children’s book, Matt Tavares is busy working on his next project scheduled to be out in time for Christmas 2019.

It’s the kind of thing where it still doesn't really feel like work.



For most of us, the days of drawing in art class are in the distant past. But not for Matt Tavares, author of the Christmas children’s book, Red & Lulu, released late last year.



Everybody draws when they’re in kindergarten but a lot of people stop at some point. So I just kind of kept doing that stuff as I got older.

Red & Lulu is the story of two cardinals that live in a big evergreen tree, until one day, it's gone. They go on a search for their home, only to find the tree has been cut down to the be the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Tavares says he had to make a last-minute edit to this story, after reading it aloud to a classroom of kids.

That happens sometimes you know once you get the book actually in front of kids it doesn't always go how you think it’s going to.

Tavares says there was one part of the story, what he called the big moment in the book, when Red finally finds his way to Rockefeller Center. The next page originally said, "their tree, more sparkly than ever but definitely theirs." Tavares said he thought at this point, the kids would be really psyched. And instead -

...It seemed like I was the most excited person in the room. Everyone else was kind of like, okay. And it just felt wrong.



So Tavares said he realized he didn't need to spell it out. All he had to do was show the tree, all decorated and bright at Rockefeller Center.

And that time there was this really cool reaction where there was some little gasps like 'ah! I think that’s their tree!' So the kids were kind of discovering it on their own instead of having me tell them, this is definitely their tree. They were kind of figuring it out and it was so much better.



Tavares contacted the editor and they made a quick edit.

I'm glad I caught it.

Tavares also illustrates his books: nearly twenty of them. His first book, Zachary’s Ball, was his thesis at Bates College.

His biggest critics when it comes to illustrating a book? His own daughters.

There have been pictures where I was debating whether to add some clouds to the sky and my daughter came in and just said 'it looks like you need some clouds in the sky.' Alright. Thank you.



Like Santa’s elves, the work for this author never stops. Recently, Tavares began working on illustrations for a book he wrote called, Dasher.

It’s another Christmas picture book. It’s the story of how Santa’s team of reindeer became his reindeer. Sort of an origin story.



Santa even dropped in to pose for illustrations.



The long and tedious process of illustrating a book seems daunting. For Tavares, it’s all in a day’s, or in this case year's, work.



I’ll work a normal workday maybe eight or ten hours or you know if I’m late on a deadline I might come work for a couple hours after the kids are in bed.



When he’s not in the studio Tavares travels to classrooms across the country, reading his stories and teaching children how to draw. This was an opportunity I could not let pass. Watch below for Tavares' step-by-step guide to drawing a cardinal.

