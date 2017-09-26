Dancers to give vertical performance on Portland buildings

Photo courtesy of Bandaloop.org (Photo: Bavoso, Katharine, Custom)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- If you took a walk through Congress Square in Portland Tuesday morning, you might have been surprised to see a group of people dancing on the side of the Westin hotel!

They're dancers from the Bandaloop Dance Company, in town for two performances at the end of this week.

Every morning for the past few days, the group has been rehearsing their vertical dance routine on the side of the Westin. That's where they use cables and wires to hang perpendicular with the building wall, literally turning their dance floor vertical. Bandaloop was founded in 1991 and has been touring the wold with their unique and exciting vertical performances.

Bandaloop dancers will perform this Thursday on the side of the Westin Hotel at noon, and then again on Friday on the side of One City Center at 5pm. The shows are free and open to the public.

© 2017 WCSH-TV