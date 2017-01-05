DOE absorbs damaged laptop costs following district budget shocks

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

UPDATE – In a statement Thursday night, the DOE announced that it would eliminate the costs to districts for all school systems affected for the broken and damaged devices.

"Understanding the difficulty that districts face in paying unanticipated invoices that arrive in the middle of the school year, the Department has been working to identify solutions to alleviate the financial burden on school districts," the statement reads.

The DEO plans to work with districts in the future to find strategies to ensure that devices are maintained in good working order and that districts have sufficient notice of any costs that might be incurred.

The covering of costs will not include the costs for missing devices, which are still the responsibility of the district.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — School districts across the state received a surprise over Christmas break, but it wasn't from Santa. They got invoices ranging from $1,000 to $80,000 for damaged equipment.

This came to a shock to those districts who were told they could trade in their equipment for little to no cost, and now the question is, who is going to pay for these damages?

It all began last spring. The Maine Dept. of Education (DOE) opted into a "refresh" program offered by Apple for their laptop program. In turn, the old devices would be sent back and to a refurbishing company that would buy the used equipment still in good condition.

Since 2002, 7th- and 8th-grade students across the state have received laptops for school work.

Last spring, the DOE opted into a refresh program offered by Apple that would provide students with new devices, like laptops and iPads. In turn, the old devices would be sent to a third party that would assess damage and buy those devices that were in good condition.

However, if you look closely at the refresh guidelines, a device that is deemed "not working" by the third party company would result in a bill to the school from Apples financial services. That charge could range from $237 to $313.

Technicians said they knew some of their equipment may not have been in perfect condition, but were told the "good" equipment would offset the bad.

The money received would help defray the cost of the new equipment provided to the schools — but instead of a check, Maine school districts received bills ranging from $1,000 to $80,000 for damaged equipment.

Now, the question that remains is who is going to be responsible for over roughly $1.6 million in charges, and will it be coming out of Maine taxpayers pockets.

NEWS CENTER reached out to the DOE multiple times and had not received a statement as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

It is still unclear how the situation will be resolved, but we hope to learn more soon.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ