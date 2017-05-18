Dakota the dog may get reprieve, live new life as sled dog

The case of Dakota, a Husky deemed dangerous and ordered euthanized, may end sooner – and happier – than expected.
The state prosecutor, the victim and Dakota’s previous owner have reached an agreement that aims to keep the public safe and give the 4-year-old female dog another chance at life, Kennebec District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said late Thursday.
