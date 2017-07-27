Dairy Queen will donate $1 of every blizzard to Barbara Bush Children's Hospital today

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: A S'mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Burton, 2014 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) — Your purchase of a sweet treat can help children in hospitals across the country today.

Thursday, July 27 is the 12th Annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen. Participating restaurants across the country will donate one-dollar from every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the same communities.

Here in Maine, participating Dairy Queen's are donating $1 of every blizzard, no matter what size or flavor, to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

LOCATIONS:

Auburn

Augusta (2 locations)

Biddeford

Freeport

Glen, NH

Hallowell

Kennebunk

North Conway, NH

Sanford

Topsham

Waterville (2 locations)

Wells

Westbrook

Woolwich

Dairy Queen said last year's Miracle Treat Day raised more than $4 million dollars for hospitals in the United States and Canada, and more than $9 million over the course of the entire year.

The restaurant chain has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for more than three decades. Donations from Miracle Treat Day go toward research and training, as well as hospital equipment, and helping pay for uncompensated care.

