Cumberland sets up warming station for those without power

The town of Cumberland established a warming station at the town hall on Friday to provide place for people to sleep or charge their electronics after a storm knocked out power to 75 percent of the town.

Thursday's storm dumped more than two feet of snow in areas of southern Maine and people woke up Friday morning to large amounts of powder and a thousands of power outages.

The National Weather Serivce reported up to 27 inches of snow around the Lakes Region near Naples.

“It sucks. It’s a lot of work. I guess I won’t be going to the gym today," said Marie Kushner who was digging out her driveway.

Towns like Windham and Cumberland had thousands of people without power.

The town created a warming station for people to stay overnight on cots with blankets or to come charge their electronic devices.

"It's very unsettling," said town manager Bill Shane. "This is the most significant snowstorm we've had in years here -- a very wet, heavy snow. So having a place like this and town facilities to go kind of just breaks up the monotony of waiting for the power to come back."

Shane praised Central Maine Power crews who restored power to about 50 percent of the town by 6 p.m.

"They've been doing a great job against some tough elements overnight," said Shane.

In Lincoln County, the Alna Fire Department and Damariscotta Town Hall also opened warming centers.

Alna, 1587 Alna Road

For residents of Alna, Jefferson and Whitefield. People may bring be able to cook while there. Open for as long as needed.

Damariscotta Town Office: Warming Center

Damariscotta, 21 School Street

For Damariscotta residents, open during town office hours. 9am to 5 pm

