CrossFit gives stroke survivor at second chance at life

Bill Rhines working out at CrossFit 207 in Sanford.

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — ‘You should be dead.’

That’s what doctors told 63-year-old Bill Rhines after he suffered a debilitating stroke which affected the left side of his body. The stroke left him with numbness in his left hand and leg.

He also lost some his speech, balance and grip strength. Desperate to get in better shape and regain skills he lost, a friend told him about CrossFit.

CrossFit is a fitness regime that is based on functional movements which include aspects of gymnastics, weightlifting, running and other exercises.





Rhines, then 57 was intimidated when he first walked into a CrossFit gym but soon found that the workouts could be adjusted to his fitness level. He now works out several times a day at CrossFit 207 in Sanford and CrossFit Hack in Biddeford. He has regained nearly all of his motor skills he lost due to his stroke.

He hasn’t had any medical problems much to the amazement of his doctors. Rhines, who was an athlete in high school says he is in best shape of his life.

‘My quality of life is better now than it was before the stroke, I have little physical things now, my attitude is better, my work ethic is better.'

