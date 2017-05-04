WCSH
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Crime scene unit responds to Portland strip club

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 4:36 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

PORTLAND, MAINE - Portland police responded to PT Showclub, a strip club on Riverside Street, early Friday morning.
The major crimes unit was on scene around 2 a.m. Friday.
Investigators were seen cleaning blood off the pavement in front of the building, and combing through a taxi cab parked in front of the club.
Portland police will not release any more details at this time. 
This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories