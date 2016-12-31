Crews work to restore power to thousands in the dark

CUMBERLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Hundreds in many Maine towns were still without power Saturday morning due to the snowstorm that began Thursday night and lasted overnight into Friday morning.

Central Maine Power and Emera Maine crews worked to restore power to those without it. CMP had the help of crews from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and even Canada.

Jim Saffian, a Cumberland resident was still without electricity on Saturday morning, and does not have a generator. His home uses a well, which does not operate without electricity.

"We hunker down. We've got blankets and hats and mittens and find flashlights and batteries and wait for the CMP truck," said Saffian.

Cumberland, North Yarmouth, Litchfield, and Alna opened town facilities and fire departments as warming stations.

In Cumberland there were cots, blankets, and power outlets for people to charge electronics. Town manager Bill Shane said they will keep the station open until all the power is back.

Saffian said he is used to losing power.

"We probably lose power once a year. Somehow you make it work. Mainers are a tough breed, so you lose power for a couple of days and then you just carry on," said Saffian.

