WCSH
Close

Crews fight structure fire in Standish

WCSH 4:19 AM. EST January 06, 2017

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Dispatch confirms crews are fighting a structure fire on Cram Road in Standish. 

The fire started early Friday morning.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories