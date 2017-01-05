Crews fight lithium fire in Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Extinguishers were needed from fire departments across southern maine after a container holding 60 pounds of lithium caught fire in Biddeford.

It happened at a Soleras Advanced Coating building on Landry Street.

Minimal damage was done to the the building itself, but the lithium inside burned for hours, causing toxic conditions for firefighters. About 16 of them we transported to Southern Maine Health Care for decontamination.

Because lithium reacts to water, chemical extinguishers were needed to put the fire out.

Biddeford did not have enough of their own, so departments from Kennebunk to Westbrook responded with help.