Fatal crash shuts down part of Rte. 1A in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A fatal crash shut down part of Route 1A in Holden.
Holden Police chief Chris Greeley said 30-year-old Derick Warren of Orland was killed in the crash.
It happened some time before 5 p.m. Thursday and appeared to involve a car and a tractor-trailer truck.
Exit 6A on I-395 toward Bar Harbor-Holden was also closed by police.
The roadway was still closed to traffic as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
