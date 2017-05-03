Crash knocks out power line, creates traffic nightmare in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The evening commute in Portland took a wild turn Wednesday evening when a tractor-trailer knocked out a telephone pole.

The crash happened at Preble and Oxford Streets, causing power outages in the area.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Forest Avenue, Marginal Way and Park Avenue were also out, causing major disruptions.

Officials originally estimated the power would be back between 7-8 p.m. but later said it would be between 5-6 p.m.

No word on any injuries.

