UPDATE 11:00AM - RT 302 is back open to traffic.

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A severe crash has closed US Route 302 from Duck Pond Road in Westbrook to Pope Road in Windham. Officials ask drivers to find alternate route.

Dispatchers said the crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dispatchers would not comment on any injuries at this time.

