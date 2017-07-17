Could this bill help student loan debt in Maine?

Debt relief. (Photo: Thinkstock, abluecup)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A proposed bill is asking for $100 million to help Mainers overcome student loan debt, a number that has reach $1.4 trillion nationally.

Senator Nate Libby (D-Lewiston) proposed the bill, which his camp says is the first of its kind.

The bill would authorize $100 million for graduates who plan to work and live in Maine for at least five years. If they don't stay for five years, they'd have to give the money back.

A new program would be established and administered by the Finance Authority of Maine, which would forgive up to 15 percent of an eligible applicant's student debt annually. The lifetime benefit cap would be $250,000.

FAME would make payments to loan servicers on behalf of eligible Mainers, and to employers who make debt payments on behalf of their employees, according to a press release.

