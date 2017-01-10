Could non-citizens vote in Portland?

Portland Mayor, Ethan Strimling, speaking at a city council meeting.

Portland's mayor wants to make it legal for immigrants who are legal residents of the city who aren't citizens to vote in municipal elections.

Mayor Ethan Strimling made the comments during his state of the city address Monday night.

A previous attempt at this same effort was made a number of years ago but failed.

Strimling thinks Portlanders would pass the same measure should it be put on a ballot today.

Bazia Antoni, an immigrant from what is now South Sudan, agrees.

“I believe if somebody is here five years and doesn't do any crime, doesn't violate the laws of this country, he can have the right to become a citizen or to vote,” he said.

However, even Mayor Strimling acknowledges legalizing voting for non-citizens would mean answering a lot of difficult questions.

“We may have to amend our charter in order to accomplish it, we may have to ask the state to change their rules,” he said.

Not all city leaders are ready to sign off on Strimling's plan just yet.

Some city councilors have concerns about the idea, including the legal complexity of making the change.

