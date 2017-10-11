Cougars show Todd the friendliness behind their ferocity

Fifth grade students at Dirigo Elementary School channel their mascot by roaring like a cougar

PERU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In the course of covering countless weather events, Todd Gutner has studied the roar of the wind and surf. But his favorite roar of all time might be the one he heard at Dirigo Elementary School.

The excitement about education starts with the teacher in Anthony Orlando's fifth grade classroom at Dirigo Elementary School (Photo: Anthony Orlando)

Fifth grade students channeled their school mascot by roaring like a cougar to greet Todd as he arrived at the campus in Peru on Tuesday. Their ferocity was matched by their teacher, Anthony Orlando. Instead of simply smiling for a picture, he bared his teeth in a clear display of alpha-male dominance over Todd.

Todd made the visit to discuss his training and duties as a NEWS CENTER meteorologist. In return for the knowledge he shared, the class gave him a box off whoopie pies.

Todd Gutner got the rock star treatment with his name plastered across the billboard at Dirigo Elementary School

While the class listened politely to Todd, they were honest with him about his place in the NEWS CENTER pecking order behind Big Ol' Fish. Todd counted at least seven students who had their pictures featured in the weekly segment.

