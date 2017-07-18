Cote, Mayhew take early fundraising lead in gubernatorial race

Early fundraising leaders in the Maine gubernatorial race are Adam Cote and Mary Mayhew

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- The money is starting to flow to Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial candidates, led by a southern Maine Democrat who was an early entry to the field.

Adam Cote, a veteran and attorney from Springvale, received $249,779 in contributions for his primary campaign in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic field. Cote also reported $10,000 in contributions to a potential general election campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission on Monday.

