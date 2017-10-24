Cost to visit Acadia National Park may more than double

Bass Harbor Lighthouse in Acadia, Maine, at sunset (Photo: � Jan Zwilling)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (ASSOCIATED PRESS/ NEWS CENTER) — The National Park Service is floating a steep increase to entrance fees at 17 of its most popular sites next year.

Visitors to the Acadia and other parks would be charged $70 per vehicle, up from the current $30 fee. At others, the hike is $25 to $70.

Acadia Youth Technology Team capture impressive timelapses of the sunrises in Acadia National Park.

The proposed new fee structure would be implemented at Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion National Parks starting on May 1, 2018.

At Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Mount Rainier, Rocky Mountain, and Shenandoah National Parks the increase would start on June 1, 2018; and in Joshua Tree National Park as soon as practicable in 2018.

A 30-day public comment period opened Tuesday.

The proposal comes less than two years after many of the parks that charge entrance fees became more costly.

The rationale is the same this time around — to address a maintenance backlog and infrastructure projects.

The Park Service says it expects to raise $70 million a year with the latest proposal for parks mostly in the West.

The higher fees would apply during the five busiest, contiguous months. For most, that means May through September.

