Cory's Blog: Dry through Tuesday, snow Wednesday

It'll be dry and mostly sunny to start the week, with another storm system approaching by midweek.

That system is still over the Midwest. It will continue to march east and northeast the next few days. We should see clouds increase late Tuesday afternoon, with snow showers breaking out by the evening hours. Snow will continue to fill in Tuesday night, through Wednesday morning. As of right now, colder air seems to be staying in place for areas right along the coast. This would keep most of the precipitation as snow.

I'm thinking most areas in Southern Maine and parts of New Hampshire may see 3-5" of snow. Locally, some areas could be approaching 6" of snow.

Parts of Central and Downeast Maine looks like a possible 1-3" of snow.

*These snow totals could change, as we are still a ways out from the event starting.* You'll want to stay tuned on air, online, and on our mobile app for the latest info!

Have a great day!

Cory

