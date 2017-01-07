A storm system that's moving off the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast coast will strengthen a bit and stay well offshore, tonight. However, the storm's size will be fairly large. Much of coastal Maine will see some snow showers from the northwestern edge of the system. This will be primarily late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

The most snow accumulation will occur right along parts of the Maine and New Hampshire coast. We're looking at coastal Hancock and Washington counties. Parts of extreme southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire will likely see more snow as well.

Most of the snow will be heading out of the area by early Sunday morning.

Have a great day!

Cory

