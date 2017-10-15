Corrections officer arrested for drug contraband resigns

(Photo: York Sheriff's)

YORK, Maine (AP) — A Maine county sheriff says a corrections officer resigned after being arrested for bringing drugs into York County Jail.

York County Sheriff William King said that 24-year-old former corrections officer Andre Sims was arrested Saturday night on charges of drug trafficking and trafficking in prison contraband.

King said Alfred resident Sims brought the drug Suboxone into the facility. Suboxone is the brand name of buprenorphine, which can help treat heroin addiction and also be abused by individuals seeking to get high.

Sims resigned from the sheriff's office after his arrest.

He was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in Alfred Superior Court on Dec. 8.

© 2017 WCSH-TV