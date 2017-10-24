WCSH
Cops: Armed man bitten by police dog amid 6-hour standoff

Associated Press , WCSH 7:25 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

CORINNA, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police say a man was bitten by a police dog as he resisted being arrested following a six-hour standoff.

Police say 55-year-old Gregory Frank taken into custody Monday at a Corinna home. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

The Portland Press Herald reports that officers responding to a reported domestic dispute encountered Frank standing in the driveway with a gun. They say a tactical team and negotiators spoke to him, but he refused to drop the gun.

A woman got out of the home safely. Police say a child might have been present when the dispute started, but was allowed to get on a school bus.

Police say Frank was treated for a minor bite wound.

