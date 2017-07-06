Conway shelter overwhelmed by support for Great Danes rescued from mansion

CONWAY, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) - A few weeks before police and animal welfare investigators raided a mansion, once valued at nearly $2 million in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, a shelter worker convinced the owner to give up a few of the dogs. They ended up at the Conway Area Humane Society.

The dogs were found in conditions so bad, police had to don Hazmat suits to go inside. It’s a case many people who deal with abused and neglected animal have never seen before.

“This many animals, this size, coming out of a mansion, no. Probably not going to see it again, I kinda hope", said Conway Area Humane Society Executive Director Virginia Moore.

Now nine of the dogs from that house of horrors are being cared for here at the Conway shelter.

“From California to Florida, all across the country, people are asking about them”, said Debra Cameron, shelter operations manager.

Shelter workers have been floored by the outpouring of support the dogs have been receiving.

“It’s been amazing, it’s been amazing. We need more lines on our phones, lots and lots of phone calls”, said Moore.

They are now reviewing more than 300 requests from people who want to adopt the dogs. In the meantime donations are helping the shelter care for them.

“Grain free dog food in, cleaning supplies, blankets, cash, kids are doing lemonade stands. All kinds of things like that, and that’s really heartwarming”, said Moore.

That includes three new additions to be cared for. After all, the dogs did come from a breeding operation. One of them was carrying puppies.

“We were able to recognize pretty quickly when she went into labor, that that’s labor, that’s a dog who’s trying to have babies. So, we were able to get her to the vets quickly and those puppies are going to do fine”, said Cameron.

The 84 dogs seized in the raid are being held at an undisclosed location by the Humane Society of the United States. After the criminal case is resolved, they’ll likely be disperse to shelters throughout New Hampshire for adoption. The owner of the home, Christina Fay, is due in court August 2nd.

© 2017 WCSH-TV