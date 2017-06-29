Convicted murderer Anthony Sanborn talks about life outside of prison

Sanborn was sent to prison for killing Jessica Briggs on the Portland waterfront in 1989.However, two months ago, a key witness recanted her testimony and Sanborn is now out on bail.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Anthony Sanborn was convicted of murdering Jessica Briggs. The 1989 attack shocked the state.

Convicted in 1992, he has spent 27 years behind bars.

The key witness in the case was Hope Cady. She said she saw Sanborn stab Briggs. Recently, she recanted her testimony and Judge Joyce Wheeler released Sanborn on bail in mid-April.

He now awaits another hearing scheduled for late July.

The state will be allowed to present testimony. The original prosecutor and two of the detectives who worked the case maintain that Sanborn is guilty. Even if he is released in July, the state can retry him.

Anthony Sanborn tells of his emotions at various points over the last 27 years, including the moment the judge released him from jail. He and his wife, Michelle, also discuss life in recent days away from prison and the emotional trauma that he's been through.

Full Raw Interview: Anthony and Michelle Sanborn

Anthony Sanborn has always maintained his innocence and talks about those who helped convict him.