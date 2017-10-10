Convicted murderer, Anthony Sanborn, fighting for freedom in court

Anothony Sanborn in court Tuesday, October 10, 2017 where his fate will be decided over the course of several days.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Convicted murderer Anthony Sanborn was back in court Tuesday morning fighting for his freedom.

Sanborn was convicted in 1992 of the murder of teenager Jessica Briggs. Briggs was brutally stabbed down along the Portland waterfront in 1989. Sanborn has been free on bail since April, when the state’s key witness recanted her story.

Anthony Sanborn had served 27 years of a 70 year prison term when he was released a few months ago. He’s hoping to remain free and Tuesday's hearing will determine his fate.

In her opening statement, Sanborn’s attorney told the judge investigators focused on Sanborn and look for ways to implicate him in the murder of Briggs.

“What you have are facts that were manufactured and then you have a cover up of those facts and sometimes the cover up is layers and layers deep,” she said.

Assistant Attorney General Paul Rucha countered by saying it was just not feasible given the number of people involved.

“That everyone is involved in this massive cover up. To believe that your honor you have to believe that a lot of good people are involved in doing something to this man that people have never met”, he said.

12 to 21 days have been set aside for the hearing. When it’s over Sanborn could be ordered back to prison to continue serving his sentence, he could be granted a new trial or his conviction could be thrown out.





