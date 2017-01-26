Convicted killer linked to five more deaths in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire are linking five additional deaths to a man who died in a California prison in 2010 while serving a sentence for killing and dismembering his wife.
Investigators said Thursday they believe a man known as Bob Evans is responsible for five deaths in New Hampshire. They include his ex-girlfriend who disappeared in 1981 and a mother and three girls who were found in steel drums.
NEWS CENTER's media partner NH1 was at the press conference where details were released. Click here for their full report.
Copyright 2017 AP and WBIN
