Convicted felon charged in Bath home burglaries

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A convicted felon was arrested Wednesday after trying to pawn items he stole in multiple home burglaries, police say.

On Tuesday, Bath Police responded to two burglaries on Ridge Road. The homes were unlocked at the time, and the homeowners reported primarily jewelry and money to be stolen.

39-year-old Shawn Toothaker, who police describe as a transient, was found at a pawn shop in Brunswick the following day; police say he was trying to pawn some of the stolen property.

Detectives say they also found a handgun in his possession.

Toothaker was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (felon). He was released on $10,000 bail.

Toothaker has multiple convictions, including burglary and theft and drug possession.

He's scheduled to appear in court September 5.

The case is ongoing and more arrests are possible, according to police.

