Construction worker steals nearly $30k from employer, state police say

MOUNT VERNON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man hired as a construction worker for a Mount Vernon resident is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the employer.

Maine State Police say after 28-year-old Tyler Redlevske of Readfield was hired, he stole the victim's work checks and was forging his name. More than $28,000 was unlawfully withdrawn from the account beginning in July of 2015.

After an investigation and series of interviews, Redledvske was arrested.

Redledvske is being held at Kennebec County Jail with $30,000 bail and is charged with forgery and theft.

