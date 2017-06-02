Connecticut man disappears on canoe trip

Search crews look for a 52-year-old man from Connecticut whose overturned canoe was found floating on Panther Pond in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Game Wardens are now describing their investigation into a missing canoeist as a possible drowning.

The search effort began Thursday night on Panther Pond in Raymond and continued Friday morning.

Wardens said a 52-year-old man from Connecticut set out alone on a canoe trip along the eastern shore of the pond around 10 p.m. When his friends heard the man yelling, they called for help.

Investigators said their search turned up an overturned canoe. By daybreak, divers had also joined the search.

NEWS CENTER will continue to update this story as the search progresses.

