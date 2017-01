Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- There's a lot happening throughout the state as the messy mix of sleet and ice comes down.

While it's creating for slippery travel, it's also creating for some amazing sights. Here's the collection from STORM CENTER.

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse



Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse

Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse



Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse

I-95 in Bangor, exit 184, early Tuesday



I-95 in Bangor exit 184, early Tuesday morning

Pine Point Beach



Higgins Beach



Kennebunk



Copyright 2016 WCSH