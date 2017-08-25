Commuter bus starts service between Brunswick and Portland

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — For the first time, there is now regular commuter bus service between Brunswick and Portland.

The METRO BREEZ Express Bus Service began Thursday morning.

The bus will make 14 round trips per day between the two communities, Monday through Friday, with seven trips on Saturdays. The BREEZ buses will also stop in Freeport and Yarmouth.

The new route extends commuter service that has been running between Portland and Freeport for more than a year.

It is subsidized, in part, by the three towns and Bowdoin College. Passenger fares also help pay for the service, but the majority of the cost is covered by the Maine DOT, using federal funds.

At a ceremony Thursday morning, MDOT Commissioner David Bernhardt said expanding public transit to Brunswick helps achieve an important part of the department mission, by taking steps to address congestion on I-295.

Brunswick's town council chair predicted there would be a lot of people using the new bus service, ranging from local commuters going to work to college students on a night out.

